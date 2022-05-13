(Hudson Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured after their vehicle was blown off the road during the storms on Thursday night
The crash took place near Alexandria in Hudson Township in Douglas County.
According to the report, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Katherine Gruver, 24, of West Fargo, was traveling eastbound on I-94 when her vehicle blew off the roadway and into cables.
She reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.