(Carlos Township, MN)--On Friday, one person was injured in Douglas County after a fire extinguisher went through her windshield. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident took place on Highway 29 in Carlos Township.
A Subaru Crosstrek driven by, Lindsay Bryda Fluegel, 37, of Carlos, was reportedly traveling southbound on Highway 29 when a fire extinguisher reportedly came through the windshield of her vehicle.
Authorities say Fluegel suffered non-life threatening injuries and was take to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The incident remains under investigation.