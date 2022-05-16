(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27.
According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle reportedly then left the road and rolled multiple times.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Hagfors died in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.