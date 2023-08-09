(St. Cloud, MN)--Police are accusing a central Minnesota woman of being apart of a drug cartel. Officials say Deanna Gerads of St. Cloud smuggled drugs for the cartel from Mexico to North Dakota and Minnesota. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Gerads was on the run from authorities for more than a year before being captured by Mexican immigration officials last Tuesday. Officials say Gerads smuggled 150 pounds of meth into the states in 2021 and 2022.
Gerads will be charged by prosecutors with conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances into the U.S.