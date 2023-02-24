(Ashby, MN)--A woman from Brandon is reportedly recovering from a snowmobile crash that could’ve claimed her life. Becky Sletto crashed in Ashby last weekend. She’s currently in the St. Cloud Hospital. A North Dakota nurse just happened to be on scene when the crash took place and saw that Becky was bleeding out. The nurse reportedly stepped in and stopped the bleeding. Paramedics from the Ashby Fire Department took over and stabilized her. Becky was then airlifted by Life Link helicopter to the hospital in St. Cloud
She reportedly lost six units of blood and could’ve bled to death without intervention.
Friends and family say that Becky has three children and has been stressed out dealing with house payments and other current expenses while she recovers.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help cover those expenses. At last check it had raised over $14,000.