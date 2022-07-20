(Pine County, MN)--A woman has reportedly filed a petition to enter a guilty plea in connection to the death of a Douglas County veteran who was killed while on his way to one of his last drill weekends in Duluth.
The petition was signed and filed on Monday by Tabitha Sue Sigler, 22 of Minneapolis. Sigler was charged with vehicular homicide steaming from an incident on May 14, 2021 where Dave Greiner of Garfield was killed.
Sigler reportedly admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine.
Greiner was killed in the crash along I-35 near Hinckley. He was a member of the 148th Fighter Wing.