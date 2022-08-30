(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash involving a car colliding with a power pole.
The crash location was at 38212 County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township, approximately 2.5 miles east of the City of Sauk Centre.
Teresa Forcier, 37, of Sauk Centre, was reportedly driving her 2003 Acura MDX westbound on County Road 185 when a deer came out of the ditch. Forcier swerved to avoid hitting the deer and proceeded into the ditch severing a power pole.
Forcier escaped serious injuries in the crash.