(Nisswa, MN)--Officials in northern Minnesota say a 65-year-old woman seriously injured after a bear attack near Nisswa last week is is doing "okay." The Cass County Sheriff's Office released a picture of the woman's injuries with claw marks on her left arm. On May 25th, she was staying in a cabin in Fairview Township. After leaving the cabin around midnight after letting her dog out, the woman was attacked by the bear. It clawed her several times in the chest and arm and knocked her to the ground.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the bear was likely startled by the woman.