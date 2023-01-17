(Willmar, MN)--A west central Minnesota woman is arrested for allegedly trying to burn down several government and healthcare buildings over the weekend. According to the report, a Willmar police officer was on patrol on Sunday morning when they discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station.
Officials say additional officers checked the area and found similar apparent attempts at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, the Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Offices, and a dental office. Each location appeared to have had an attempt to set fire.
A 58-year-old Willmar woman has reportedly been arrested in connection to the incident. Officials say she has a recent history of mental health issues and disputes with local government agencies and healthcare services.
She was reportedly brought to CentraCare Hospital for a mental health evaluation and then booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail.