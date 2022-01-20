Authorities say a woman was arrested for causing a train-vehicle crash when trying to "beat the train" over the weekend in Otter Tail County.
The incident reportedly took place at a railroad crossing in New York Mills on Saturday.
The woman's car was reportedly struck on the rear corner of the passenger's side by a BNSF train while crossing the tracks. The vehicle suffered moderate damaged.
The woman, Moriah Flores, 32, of New York Mills, was uninjured in the incident.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says that alcohol was a factor in the crash.