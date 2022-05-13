(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
Officers made contact with Hannah Roth, 26, of Nelson. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Roth has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on assault charges. A weapon was reportedly recovered.
The Alexandria Police Department says there is no threat to the public. This is an on-going investigation.