(Alexandria, MN)--A woman who was charged with murder in the third degree has been approved for release to a drug and alcohol treatment facility.
According to the report, Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 31, formerly of Dalton, was approved for release to the treatment facility last Friday.
Hedstrom will reportedly be released directly to treatment once a bed is available. Charges were filed against Hedstrom and Rachel Rae MacMillan, 25, last year following the drug overdose death of an Elbow Lake man, who was found not breathing in his home on March 2, 2021.
He died several days later at a St. Cloud hospital of an overdose.