(Denver, CO)--Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards may be in some legal trouble. Edwards was given a citation for third-degree assault on Tuesday after he allegedly hit two women with a chair after Minnesota's Game Five loss to the Denver Nuggets. Video of the alleged incident shows Edwards sprinting off the court after missing a game-tying shot at the buzzer. He then picks up a chair and twirls it around while continuing into the locker room, making contact with the women as he goes by. Denver Police reported that while both women were injured, the injuries were not serious.
The Timberwolves have released a statement saying that they are getting some more information, adding that they have "no further comment at this moment."