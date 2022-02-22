(St. Paul, MN) -- Cleanup continues across much of the state's roadways today following the latest winter storm. M-n-D-O-T's Anne Meyer says now is the time to tap back into those winter driving skills, especially when sharing the road with snowplows.
Meyer advises drivers to not pass snowplows, but if they must, to give themselves plenty of room. She also encourages motorists to slow down and allow plenty of room between yourself and other vehicles.
The latest road conditions can be found online at 511-m-n-dot-org or by calling 5-1-1.