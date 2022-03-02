(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that confidence is building with this weekend`s winter storm system that is set to hit the state of Minnesota.
They say a period of a wintry mix Friday night should transition to mostly rain Saturday before turning back to a wintry mix Saturday night.
Light ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance for any snow accumulation across western Minnesota.
If you plan on traveling this weekend keep an eye to the sky and keep it right here for the latest on the weather. For the latest road conditions you can call 511 or go to 511mn.org.