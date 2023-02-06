Slick roadways possible Monday across parts of Minnesota

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--Rain, snow, and a wintry mix is expected this afternoon into this evening across parts of Minnesota.  Officials with the National Weather Service say the precipitation types will depend on exact ground temperatures. While the threat for freezing rain has decreased and snowfall amounts should be under 1 inch, impacts to the evening commute are still expected.

Tags