(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening at 6 p.m. Officials say that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph will cause some travel difficulties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
314 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022
MNZ041-047-048-054>057-064-065-067-073>075-082>084-091>093-162000-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0027.000000T0000Z-221217T0000Z/
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-Sibley-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-
Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Madison,
Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Granite Falls, Olivia, Gaylord,
Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato, Waseca,
Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
314 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact morning commute and potentially the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found