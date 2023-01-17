(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of central, west central, northwest, and north central Minnesota. Officials say to expect mixed precipitation at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 mph will also cause travel concerns.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
233 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023
MNZ002-003-022>024-027>032-040-NDZ028>030-038-039-049-052-053-
171800-
/O.EXT.KFGF.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230117T1800Z/
Norman-Clay-Mahnomen-South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-
East Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-
Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-Richland-
Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,
Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca,
Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake,
Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Breckenridge,
Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning,
Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,
Barrett, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton,
Portland, Valley City, Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor,
Forman, Rutland, and Wahpeton
233 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west
central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.