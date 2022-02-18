A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Pope, Todd, Stevens and Swift Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota,