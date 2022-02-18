Winter Weather Advisory

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

  accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55

  mph.

* WHERE...Douglas, Pope, Todd, Stevens and Swift Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

  conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

  bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25

  below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

  as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota,

