(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 p.m. today (Thursday) until 6 a.m. Friday. Officials say 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible across central, west central, east central, southwest, and south central Minnesota. They say to plan on slippery road conditions.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
219 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023
MNZ041-042-048>051-057>063-066>070-076>078-091630-
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0014.230309T1800Z-230310T1200Z/
Douglas-Todd-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Kandiyohi-Meeker-
Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, and Red Wing
219 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.