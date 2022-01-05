Douglas County--Including the City of Alexandria...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

CST THURSDAY...

Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.

  Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting

  as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, cold wind chills

  expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Douglas County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

  afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 PM this

  afternoon to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

  dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

  skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
407 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

MNZ047-048-054>056-064-052215-
/O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0002.220105T2100Z-220106T2100Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220105T1500Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0002.220105T1500Z-220105T2100Z/
Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson,
Montevideo, and Granite Falls
407 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...The Blizzard Warning will expire at 9 AM CST this

  morning. Winds will diminish mid morning but remain gusty to

  35mph thru the afternoon and as a result a winter weather

  advisory has been issued for areas of blowing snow and reduced

  visibilities for 9 AM CST to 3 PM CST. Wind chills will be in

  the 25 below to 35 below zero range late afternoon into tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and

  northeast and southeast North Dakota.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT..