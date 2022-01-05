Douglas County--Including the City of Alexandria...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...
Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 PM this
afternoon to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 407 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 MNZ047-048-054>056-064-052215- /O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0002.220105T2100Z-220106T2100Z/ /O.CON.KMPX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220105T1500Z/ /O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0002.220105T1500Z-220105T2100Z/ Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine- Including the cities of Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls 407 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...The Blizzard Warning will expire at 9 AM CST this
morning. Winds will diminish mid morning but remain gusty to
35mph thru the afternoon and as a result a winter weather
advisory has been issued for areas of blowing snow and reduced
visibilities for 9 AM CST to 3 PM CST. Wind chills will be in
the 25 below to 35 below zero range late afternoon into tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
northeast and southeast North Dakota.
