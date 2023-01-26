(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Norman-Clay-Roseau-East Marshall-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-
Mahnomen-West Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Grant-Richland-
Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,
Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla,
Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh,
Erskine, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Detroit Lakes,
Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,
Barrett, and Wahpeton
359 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow will move in early this evening. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. After midnight winds will turn
northwest with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible through Friday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.