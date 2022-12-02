(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
This includes parts of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota. Some cities impacted in the area include: Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.