(Undated)--The National Weather Service continues to track a winter storm that will bring some snow to the state of Minnesota. The heaviest snow will fall well off to the east, but parts of west central and central Minnesota could pick-up 2 to 4 inches of snow along with windy conditions that could make travel difficult at times. A few spots could see more than 5 inches of snow.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023
Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-
Including the cities of Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Granite Falls, Olivia, and Redwood Falls
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Wintry mix changing to snow expected. Significant blowing snow expected with localized blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.