Winter Weather Advisory continues for west central Minnesota

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of west central Minnesota until Friday at 12 p.m.  Officials say look for light snow to continue early Friday, but with winds gusting to 45 mph it will cause travel difficulties and reduced visibility across the area.

For the latest on the roads call 511.  

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

241 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

MNZ041-047-048-055>057-065-271645-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-230127T1800Z/

Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Renville-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Benson,

Montevideo, Willmar, and Olivia

241 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

  Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

  conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

