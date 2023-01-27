(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of west central Minnesota until Friday at 12 p.m. Officials say look for light snow to continue early Friday, but with winds gusting to 45 mph it will cause travel difficulties and reduced visibility across the area.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
241 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Renville-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Benson,
Montevideo, Willmar, and Olivia
241 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found