(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. Monday for central and west central Minnesota. Officials say to plan on slippery road conditions throughout the morning.
Another system could bring some additional snow to the region for the midweek. Stay with us for changing weather conditions.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
310 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023
...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...
.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning, with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow left on
roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by the midmorning.
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, and Sauk Rapids
310 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.