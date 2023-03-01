(Undated)--Much of west central and central Minnesota are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Wednesday. Official say 4 to 6 inches of snow is likely with a few locations possibly receiving up to 8 inches of snow.
Road conditions are very slippery across the state. For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
432 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023
...SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL THIS MORNING...
.A band of snow will overspread much of the region this morning. Areas to the north near Alexandria, Little Falls, and Mora MN could see 4 to 6 inches. Areas to the south near Willmar, the Twin Cities, and Eau Claire can expect around an inch. This will lead to slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute.
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, and Glenwood 432 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.