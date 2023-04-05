Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning continue for region

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.  Expect some mixed precipitation across the area with additional snow accumulations of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds too will gust to 45 mph making for difficult driving conditions.  

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for areas to the north and to the west through Thursday morning. 

For more on the roads call 511.

MNZ041>045-047>050-051600-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0019.000000T0000Z-230406T0000Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, and Sauk Rapids

252 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Along and northwest of a line from Montevideo, to St. Cloud and Mora.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Tags