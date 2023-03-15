(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence is increasing for accumulating snow across much of Minnesota along with strong winds for Thursday into early Friday. As a result, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of central and west central Minnesota. Plan on slippery roads and reduced visibility.
For more on the roads call 511.
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
340 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023
MNZ048-054>058-064-065-073-152000-
/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0008.230316T1200Z-230317T1200Z/
Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-
Including the cities of Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo,
Willmar, Litchfield, Granite Falls, Olivia, and Redwood Falls
340 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.