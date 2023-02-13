Winter weather returns for the area for Tuesday into Wednesday

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which is in effect for west central and central Minnesota for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Officials says 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible across the area.  In addition, the winds will pick-up and could gust to 55 mph at times making for difficult travel conditions at times.

For the latest on the roads call 511.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
351 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,
Glenwood, Madison, and Benson
351 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
  accumulations of 2 to 3 inches likely, but higher amounts of 4
  to 5 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
  bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The timing of the transition from rain to
  snow will be the determining factor in total snow accumulation.
  An earlier transition Tuesday evening would result in the
  heavier amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

