(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which is in effect for west central and central Minnesota for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Officials says 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible across the area. In addition, the winds will pick-up and could gust to 55 mph at times making for difficult travel conditions at times.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 351 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 MNZ041-042-047-048-054-055-132100- /O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0002.230215T0000Z-230215T1500Z/ Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris, Glenwood, Madison, and Benson 351 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches likely, but higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The timing of the transition from rain to snow will be the determining factor in total snow accumulation. An earlier transition Tuesday evening would result in the heavier amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.