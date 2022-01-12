Winter Storm Watch
(NWS Chanhassen)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Minnesota on Friday.  The Watch is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota from late Thursday through Friday evening at 6 p.m.  The Alexandria area is on the edge of this system.

The watch is for the communities of Morris, Benson, Montevideo, Granite Falls, Olivia, and Redwood Falls.  This area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Alexandria area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

