The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Minnesota on Friday. The Watch is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota from late Thursday through Friday evening at 6 p.m. The Alexandria area is on the edge of this system.
The watch is for the communities of Morris, Benson, Montevideo, Granite Falls, Olivia, and Redwood Falls. This area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
The Alexandria area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.
