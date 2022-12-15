Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the area

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region until 9 p.m. this evening. (Thursday) The National Weather Service says that 4-8 inches of snow could fall across the area making for difficult travel conditions at times. In addition, winds of up to 35 mph will reduce visibility.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 326 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022 MNZ041-042-047>051-054>059-064-151800- /O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0006.000000T0000Z-221216T0300Z/ Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Lac Qui Parle- Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Yellow Medicine- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, and Granite Falls 326 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.