(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of west central and northern Minnesota through 1 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible along with strong winds of 45 mph will be likely. Some patchy mix precipitation will also be possible. This will make for difficult travel conditions at times.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION TYPES AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL
MINNESOTA THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.A strengthening weather system will impact the area beginning this morning in western Minnesota, spreading north and eastwards throughout the day and into Wednesday. Snow will be the initial precipitation type, with snow eventually becoming mixed with sleet, freezing rain, and rain depending on the area. Winds will increase significantly later today and even more so on Wednesday, resulting in significant visibility reductions and areas of blowing snow at times, mainly in western Minnesota. Ice accumulations coupled with strengthening winds could also result in falling tree branches or power lines.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect starting at 6AM for Stevens, Douglas and Todd counties where the combination of falling snow, ice, sleet, and winds will produce the greatest overall impacts to travel and infrastructure. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the Warning for areas along and west of a line from Redwood Falls to St Cloud to Mora, where more mixed precipitation and lower overall accumulation will still be impacted by the combination of wintry precipitation and winds.
Douglas-Todd-Stevens-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, and Morris
355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd and Stevens Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
