(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday for the area. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches will be possible across the area with winds gusting to 45 mph. This will cause blizzard conditions around the area and very dangerous driving conditions.
Drier weather will return for the weekend and the winds will backdown by Saturday midday.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... ...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue this morning as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the Madison and Canby MN areas eastward through the Twin Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin, with locally higher totals possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area southward. In addition, strong winds will develop late this morning which will persist through Friday night. Blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain tonight into early Friday. A Blizzard Warning is in place for portions of southwestern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place to the east of the Blizzard Warning for central, eastern and southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. For those counties not currently in a Blizzard Warning, conditions will be close to blizzard conditions and warnings may still be issued even with lighter snow accumulations. MNZ041>043-311800- /O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0008.230331T1800Z-230401T1200Z/ /O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0017.000000T0000Z-230331T1800Z/ Douglas-Todd-Morrison- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, and Little Falls 341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Todd and Morrison Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. && $$
Winter Weather Advisory
