Complex spring storm to hit the state of Minnesota

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday for the area. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches will be possible across the area with winds gusting to 45 mph.  This will cause blizzard conditions around the area and very dangerous driving conditions.

Drier weather will return for the weekend and the winds will backdown by Saturday midday.

For the latest on the roads call 511.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT...
...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1
TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue this morning
as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. A
light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely
mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice
Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow
this afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times.
Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from
the Madison and Canby MN areas eastward through the Twin Cities
metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin, with
locally higher totals possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected from
the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area southward.
In addition, strong winds will develop late this morning which
will persist through Friday night. Blizzard conditions are likely
west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain
tonight into early Friday. A Blizzard Warning is in place for
portions of southwestern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning
remains in place to the east of the Blizzard Warning for central,
eastern and southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. For
those counties not currently in a Blizzard Warning, conditions
will be close to blizzard conditions and warnings may still be
issued even with lighter snow accumulations.

MNZ041>043-311800-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0008.230331T1800Z-230401T1200Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0017.000000T0000Z-230331T1800Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie,
and Little Falls
341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow
  expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
  accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
  Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
  accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high
  as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Douglas, Todd and Morrison Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon
  to 7 AM CDT Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1
  PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
  winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

$$

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT...
...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1
TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue this morning
as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. A
light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely
mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice
Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow
this afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times.
Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from
the Madison and Canby MN areas eastward through the Twin Cities
metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin, with
locally higher totals possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected from
the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area southward.
In addition, strong winds will develop late this morning which
will persist through Friday night. Blizzard conditions are likely
west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain
tonight into early Friday. A Blizzard Warning is in place for
portions of southwestern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning
remains in place to the east of the Blizzard Warning for central,
eastern and southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. For
those counties not currently in a Blizzard Warning, conditions
will be close to blizzard conditions and warnings may still be
issued even with lighter snow accumulations.

MNZ041>043-311800-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0008.230331T1800Z-230401T1200Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0017.000000T0000Z-230331T1800Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie,
and Little Falls
341 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow
  expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
  accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
  Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
  accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high
  as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Douglas, Todd and Morrison Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon
  to 7 AM CDT Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1
  PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
  winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Tags