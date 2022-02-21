(Chanhassen, Minn.)--URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1051 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...HEAVY SNOW ON MONDAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN

WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE

REGION...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across

the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across

central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line

from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this

region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally

higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight, and

most of this snow will fall on Monday. Winter storm warnings are

in effect for this area.

The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest

of the region late Monday and Monday night, before exiting the

area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when most of the

other locations will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to

6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday. There is a

chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota late

Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining

counties beginning late Monday and lasting through Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected tomorrow

through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be

a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph

will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on

extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for

Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

MNZ041>043-047>050-054>058-211300-

/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0002.220221T0600Z-220223T0000Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Lac Qui Parle-

Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Madison, Benson,

Montevideo, Willmar, and Litchfield

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

  14 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in

  northern counties.

* WHERE...Portions of west and central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

  visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult

  travel. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could

  cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

