(Chanhassen, Minn.)--URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
1051 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022
...HEAVY SNOW ON MONDAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday.
The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across
central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line
from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this
region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally
higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight, and
most of this snow will fall on Monday. Winter storm warnings are
in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest
of the region late Monday and Monday night, before exiting the
area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when most of the
other locations will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to
6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota late
Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties beginning late Monday and lasting through Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected tomorrow
through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be
a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph
will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on
extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for
Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Lac Qui Parle-
Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Madison, Benson,
Montevideo, Willmar, and Litchfield
1051 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
14 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...Portions of west and central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
