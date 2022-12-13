(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of west central and central Minnesota from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are all likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause travel difficulties.
Officials say to plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
The National Weather Service reminds you if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Another system could bring some measurable snow for Thursday and Friday as well.