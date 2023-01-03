(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening.
Then a Winter Weather Advisory will replace that from 6 pm. this evening until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says a slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be today when a heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region.
The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. (Tuesday) Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of southwest, central and west central Minnesota where heavy snow, generally 5 to 9 inches of snow is expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota.