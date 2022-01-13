The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings in effect for much of the region from midnight tonight through Friday at midnight.
(Alexandria, Minn.) For the Alexandria area, a winter storm watch is in effect from Alexandria through Albert Lea for tonight through Friday night. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Travel could be very difficult. Officials say the hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect from Thursday night into Friday night for Morris, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls. Officials say that travel could be very difficult at times in that area as well.
For the latest road conditions, you can call 5 1 1.