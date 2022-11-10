(Undated)--An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into Minnesota. The National Weather Service says it will likely bring at least moderate winter impacts to the state. Officials say that accumulating snow is likely for most, with a wintry mix/freezing rain expected elsewhere.
Portions of northwestern Minnesota could see anywhere from 10-16 inches of snow, while parts of North Dakota could pick-up 10-20 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service says to continue to monitor latest forecast updates and prepare for impactful winter weather.