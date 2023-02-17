(Undated)—As parts of western Minnesota continues to clean-up from the blizzard that brought snow and strong winds to the region, another storm is on the horizon. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says confidence is increasing for accumulating snow and travel impacts late Tuesday through Thursday. A large slow-moving system could bring several chances for snow next week. They say there is still uncertainty on the exact timing and snowfall amounts, they say the system could bring some accumulating snow next week.
