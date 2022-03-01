(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a potentially significant winter storm could impact the state of Minnesota Friday night through Saturday night. Officials say this system could bring all types of wintry precipitation to the state.
Snow and ice accumulations are likely with this system, but confidence in specific snowfall amounts and exact track are currently low.
The National Weather say a wintry mix is expected initially late Friday night before the low center approaches. A wintry mix is also possible on Saturday.
Roads will likely be slippery at times. If you must travel, allow plenty of time to get to your destination safely.