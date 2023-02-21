(Undated)--A historic winter storm is set to hit Minnesota Tuesday night into Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through Thursday evening. Travel could be difficult to impossible at times as up to 18 inches of snow will be possible across much of the area.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
327 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible.
MNZ041>043-050-211730-
/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0004.230223T0000Z-230224T0000Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0009.230221T1800Z-230223T0000Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Benton-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
and Sauk Rapids
327 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY..
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the entire storm, total storm accumulations will range from 12 to 18 inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Morrison and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible with drifting snow and reduced visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cellphone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cellphone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.