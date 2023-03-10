(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for 6 a.m. Saturday until 12 a.m. Saturday night. Officials say 5 to 8 inches of snow could fall. In addition, strong winds with gusts to 45 mph could make for very dangerous driving conditions at times.
For more on the roads call 511.
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
316 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023
Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Swift-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,
Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Benson
316 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLYTHIS MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.