(Minneapolis, MN)-- It probably won't take over the number one spot for biggest snowstorm in Twin Cities history, but this snowstorm may make the top five. Number one on the list of biggest in history is more than 28-inches of snow in 1991. Number two is 21 inches in 1985. Number three, 20 inches in 1992. Then 17.4 inches also in 1992. The National Weather Service is predicting a total of 15 to 22 inches for this snow storm. The total won't be added up until the snow ends Thursday.
The Alexandria area could receive 8-12 inches of snow with this storm through Thursday morning.