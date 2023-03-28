(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end winter load increases – and start spring load restrictions – in the NORTH-CENTRAL and NORTH zones Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 12:01 a.m.
Spring load restrictions are already in effect in the other zones. Officials say that seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.