(Miltona, MN)--Congratulations to the 2022 AIM Walleye Series Warrior Boats National Shootout Champions, Tom Huynh and Nate Wolske! The national tournament was held on Lake Miltona June 3rd and 4th. Huynh and Wolske recorded a whopping 43.25 pounds of walleye on day one. They caught just enough fish on day two (31.66 lbs.) for a two-day total weight of 74.91 pounds. The Minnesota team just edged out another Minnesota team in Will Pappenfus and Nick Cekalla, who also had a great two-day total with 73.37 pounds of walleye. 3rd place went to Kade Lynch and Tanner Ouellette (57.83 lbs.). In 4th place was Dylan Peotter and Anthony Englebert (49.82 lbs.) and 5th place went to Mike Olson and Robert Wagner (46.82 lbs.).
The weather conditions in the area were extremely varied throughout the pre-fish period all week long, with storms rolling in on Memorial Day, followed by a lot of strong winds all week. It was quite the opposite during the tournament as the winds tamed down and in fact turned dead calm by Saturday afternoon.
AIM’s format asks fishermen to record the length of their fish on a supplied measuring board right after they are caught, capture it in a picture and then the fish are immediately returned to the water. The top five fish lengths are then turned in at the end of the day. A conversion chart is used to estimate fish weight. It just shows the quality of fish in Lake Miltona when the tournament winners’ ten fish all averaged around 26 ¼ inches long and around 7 ½ pounds. The second place winners’ ten fish average was 7 1/3 pounds, and they didn’t win, wow. The tournament was hosted out of Woodland Resort on the east edge of Lake Miltona. The 31 teams all qualified last year to fish the shootout. As champions, Huynh and Wolske won a Warrior V1898 water-ready boat with a Yamaha 150 motor and Garmin electronics.
At the end of Saturday’s tournament awards ceremony a number of fishermen said it’s not only a great fishing location, they added they would really like to come back to the Alexandria Lakes area and vacation. The teams came from all over North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.