(Undated)--The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as 40 below to 45 below zero are expected during the period. Sustained wind speeds of 25-30 mph will take place along with gusts of 40-50 mph will make for a dangerous situation. Officials say frost bite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Warmer temperatures are headed our way by next week as temps will climb back into the 20s and 30s across Minnesota.