The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Expect very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. This is for portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Also, you are being urged to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Warmer temperatures will return by Friday along with some light snow.
Wind chill advisory posted for the area
Mark Anthony
