(Alexandria, MN)--After a slight warm-up on Wednesday, we are right back into the deep freeze across Minnesota. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Thursday at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday for most of the state. The National Weather Service says to expect wind chill values down to -35 across central and west central Minnesota.
Officials remind you that frost bite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes and they urge you to dress in layers.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar
404 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.