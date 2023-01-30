(Undated)--A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. today. (Monday) Very cold wind chills are expected across central, west central, and east central Minnesota. Wind chills of -25 to -35 are projected from Alexandria, Glenwood, Long Prairie, Morris, St. Cloud, and Willmar.
The National Weather Service reminds you to bundle-up when outdoors as frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Below average temperatures will linger through Friday before we moderate a bit by the weekend.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
316 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023
MNZ041>045-047>050-054>057-064-301730-
/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230130T1800Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids,
Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, and Granite Falls
316 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 25 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Limit time outside.